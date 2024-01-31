Body of missing fisherman found in Vernon Lake

VERNON PARISH, La. – The body of a missing fisherman has been found in a Vernon Parish lake, highlights the need for safety on the water, according to investigators. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey has new details of what happened, and how wildlife and fisheries officers say, we can best protect ourselves on the water.

The body of a missing fisherman was found at Vernon Lake near Leesville. He has been identified as Derek Green of Pineville. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating and no foul play is suspected.

John Volentine with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is heading up the investigation.

“During the investigation we learned it was a single vessel with one fisherman. He fell overboard and we were able to recover his body at approximately 4:20 (Sunday) evening.”

Facebook posts say Green was manager of Precision Tune Auto Care in Alexandria. The business offered condolences to his family and friends calling him a “kind and loyal friend to all” at the store.

And as friends and family mourn Green’s loss, wildlife officers stress that boating accidents can happen to anyone which is why special care is needed on the water.

“With the uptick in boating season approaching I would like to remind the public the importance of wearing a personal floatation device while participating in any activity while out on the water.”

Volentine also stresses when you come to the lake you should have a plan for your time there, and that others should know of your plan when going boating.

“If you are going to be out on the water it’s always a great idea to let a family member or friend know where you are going. They have float plans available that’s simply jotting down date, time, location, what time you are planning on being back and leaving it with somebody in case you do not return so somebody knows where you are at.”

Volentine also says it’s important to keep an eye out for boaters who may be impaired.

“Same rules apply on the water as the highway. As agents we look for impaired operators, drivers making sure we have a sober operator when we’re out on the water participating in activities in spring and summer.”

