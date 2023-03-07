Body Found on Magnolia Street This Morning

Alexandria, LA (03/07/2023)

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating the report of a body being found early this morning.

At approximately 07:00 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Magnolia Street in reference to a deceased person being found. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered the body of an unknown white male adult, laying on the ground near the roadway. Alexandria Detectives are investigating the matter, determining the victim’s identity as well as the cause of death.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.