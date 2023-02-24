Body Found on Madison St. in Alexandria

Alexandria Police Detectives are investigating the body of a deceased male found on Madison Street.

At approximately 09:00 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Madison Street in reference to the body of a deceased male being found behind a residence. Upon Officers and Detectives arrival, the victim was identified as a 17-year old male juvenile from Alexandria, LA. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds. There are no suspects at this time.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

