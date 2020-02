But what exactly is boba? The boba (aka the tiny, chewy black balls at the bottom of the drink) is made from tapioca, which is a gluten-free starch extracted from the root of a cassava plant. The actual drink is made from a tea base mixed with milk and flavoring. And there are lots of choices.

Boba Curiosi-Tea says, bring your board games, kids, pets, even your own food.