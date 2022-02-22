Black Chamber of Commerce Connects Business Owners

The Alexandria Black Chamber of Commerce hosted its first mixer where business owners could support and collaborate with one another.

This is a great opportunity to network.

Business owner Sharon Davidson tells us why it is important for her to have someone believe in her dreams.

Vice President of Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation Kelisha Garrett provides economic growth and support to minority chambers.

CEO and President David St. Etienne gives them access to networking opportunities.

They are passionate about giving people the confidence they need to start a business.

Founder of Renee White Goolsby sees a bright future for black business owners.

Keneshelia Smith hopes to help them establish relationships.

They want to expand knowledge and promote growth.

The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a beacon of hope to entrepreneurs.