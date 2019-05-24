Black Bear sighting in Pineville

The Pineville Police Department shared pictures in a Facebook post of a Black Bear that was sighted this morning in the parking lot of a gas station in Pineville.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries this is the migratory season for young bears.

Please take the proper precautions and bring outdoor pets indoors, secure food sources that are outside of your home. They will take advantage of open garbage cans and other advantagical food sources.