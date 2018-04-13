Bizzy Entries & Nominations are Open

Business News 

The Central LA Regional Chamber of Commerce

Business Awards

It’s time to shine a spotlight on local businesses and industries at the Bizzy’s! The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards provide local businesses the opportunity to celebrate and be recognized for their achievements at a red carpet event. Hosted by the Chamber, the Bizzy’s honor those who imagine, design, invest, build and bring jobs, growth, and prosperity to the region.

Starting on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 members of the Chamber can nominate themselves or other members for each of the 12 awards categories. Businesses may enter or be nominated in more than one category; however there is NO entry fee for nominations.

Nominations will be accepted until 

Monday, April 30 at 4:00 PM. 

Ballots will be sent out to all Chamber representatives for voting. Votes are then tallied and the winners announced at the awards dinner Friday, June 15, 2018 at the Holiday Inn Downtown Alexandria.

Dinner seats are $75 each for early registration ($85 after June 5). Table sponsorships may be purchased for $800. Tables seat 10. Table sponsors will also receive name recognition inside the event program. Sponsorship packages are available. Please scroll down for information.

Please RSVP for the event by 

Thursday, June 7.

Also to be announced at the awards ceremony are the recipients in the non-voting categories of:

Red River Bank Entrepreneur of the Year

Cleco Innovation Award

CLEDA We Make Good Stuff Award

Emerging Leader Award 

Event Categories

RoyOMartin Best Overall Business Award 

 Best Small Business

 Best Medium Business

Best Large Business

Best New Business

Best Non-Profit Organization

Best Business Logo

Best Business Website

Best Business Curb Appeal

Best Interior Design

Best Business Marketing Campaign

 Best Broadcast Promotion (under :30)

Why Enter?  

Why enter the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards? Because it is the only fun, competitive awards program that showcases businesses in central Louisiana. This event is for Chamber members, by Chamber members. There’s a red carpet, semi-formal attire, and a lot of friendly competition. All proceeds go toward Chamber programs and services for members.

Award-winning organizations receive a crystal statuette, and are eligible to publicize the achievement and display the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Award symbol on marketing and promotional materials, including packaging and promotion of the award-winning products and services. Please note that use of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards name requires written approval from the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commence.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Gold Sponsor                 $2,500                Limit 5

  • One reserved table of 10 with prominent placement at the awards ceremony.
  • Logo placement on promotional materials
  • Half page, inside back cover ad in event program
  • Sponsor recognition from the podium at the event
  • Logo recognition in event visual program

Silver Sponsor               $1,750              Limit 10

  • One reserved table of 10 with preferred placement at the awards ceremony
  • ¼ page ad in event program
  • Sponsor recognition from the podium at the event
  • Name recognition in event visual program

Table Sponsor               $800     

  • Reserved table for 10 at the awards ceremony
  • Name recognition in event program

How To Enter  

Deadline: Monday, April 30, 2018, at 4:00 PM

  • Any business member of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce is eligible to enter the Central Louisiana Business Awards competition.
  • Entries must be submitted online by 4:00 PM, Monday, April 30, 2018.
  • All entries must include a short essay explaining why the organization should be recognized as a 2018 Bizzy Award Winner, and include the organization’s logo.
  • All entrants must be submitted by the April 30 deadline in order for their entry to be reviewed by the Central Louisiana Business Awards committee.
  • The award committee will review each application and nominate 8 entrants in each of the 12 categories.
  • Ballots containing nominees will be emailed to each Chamber Representative on Monday, May 7. Selections must be submitted by Friday, May 18, 2018 at noon.

 

The Central Louisiana Business Awards committee will tally all ballots, which will represent 20% of the vote for each category, with the remaining 80% from the Bizzy Awards committee, composed of three presidents from other Chambers and economic development organizations in Louisiana. Winners will be announced at the Central Louisiana Business Awards Ceremony on June 15, 2018.

 

Important Dates

April 11 – Call for Entries/Nominations

April 30 – Deadline for Entries

May 7 – May 18 – Voting

June 7 – RSVP Deadline for Banquet

June 15– Awards Banquet

