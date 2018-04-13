Bizzy Entries & Nominations are Open

It’s time to shine a spotlight on local businesses and industries at the Bizzy’s! The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards provide local businesses the opportunity to celebrate and be recognized for their achievements at a red carpet event. Hosted by the Chamber, the Bizzy’s honor those who imagine, design, invest, build and bring jobs, growth, and prosperity to the region. Starting on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 members of the Chamber can nominate themselves or other members for each of the 12 awards categories. Businesses may enter or be nominated in more than one category; however there is NO entry fee for nominations. Nominations will be accepted until Monday, April 30 at 4:00 PM. Ballots will be sent out to all Chamber representatives for voting. Votes are then tallied and the winners announced at the awards dinner Friday, June 15, 2018 at the Holiday Inn Downtown Alexandria. Dinner seats are $75 each for early registration ($85 after June 5). Table sponsorships may be purchased for $800. Tables seat 10. Table sponsors will also receive name recognition inside the event program. Sponsorship packages are available. Please scroll down for information. You may purchase tickets here. Please RSVP for the event by Thursday, June 7. Also to be announced at the awards ceremony are the recipients in the non-voting categories of: Red River Bank Entrepreneur of the Year Cleco Innovation Award CLEDA We Make Good Stuff Award Emerging Leader Award