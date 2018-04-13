Bizzy Entries & Nominations are Open
The Central LA Regional Chamber of Commerce
Business Awards
|It’s time to shine a spotlight on local businesses and industries at the Bizzy’s! The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards provide local businesses the opportunity to celebrate and be recognized for their achievements at a red carpet event. Hosted by the Chamber, the Bizzy’s honor those who imagine, design, invest, build and bring jobs, growth, and prosperity to the region.
Starting on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 members of the Chamber can nominate themselves or other members for each of the 12 awards categories. Businesses may enter or be nominated in more than one category; however there is NO entry fee for nominations.
Nominations will be accepted until
Monday, April 30 at 4:00 PM.
Ballots will be sent out to all Chamber representatives for voting. Votes are then tallied and the winners announced at the awards dinner Friday, June 15, 2018 at the Holiday Inn Downtown Alexandria.
Dinner seats are $75 each for early registration ($85 after June 5). Table sponsorships may be purchased for $800. Tables seat 10. Table sponsors will also receive name recognition inside the event program. Sponsorship packages are available. Please scroll down for information.
You may purchase tickets here.
Please RSVP for the event by
Thursday, June 7.
Also to be announced at the awards ceremony are the recipients in the non-voting categories of:
Red River Bank Entrepreneur of the Year
Cleco Innovation Award
CLEDA We Make Good Stuff Award
Emerging Leader Award
|
Event Categories
CLICK ON THE CATEGORIES BELOW TO ENTER!
RoyOMartin Best Overall Business Award
Best Business Marketing Campaign
Best Broadcast Promotion (under :30)
|Why Enter?
Why enter the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards? Because it is the only fun, competitive awards program that showcases businesses in central Louisiana. This event is for Chamber members, by Chamber members. There’s a red carpet, semi-formal attire, and a lot of friendly competition. All proceeds go toward Chamber programs and services for members.
Award-winning organizations receive a crystal statuette, and are eligible to publicize the achievement and display the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Award symbol on marketing and promotional materials, including packaging and promotion of the award-winning products and services. Please note that use of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards name requires written approval from the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commence.
|
Sponsorship Opportunities
Gold Sponsor $2,500 Limit 5
Silver Sponsor $1,750 Limit 10
Table Sponsor $800
|
How To Enter
Deadline: Monday, April 30, 2018, at 4:00 PM
The Central Louisiana Business Awards committee will tally all ballots, which will represent 20% of the vote for each category, with the remaining 80% from the Bizzy Awards committee, composed of three presidents from other Chambers and economic development organizations in Louisiana. Winners will be announced at the Central Louisiana Business Awards Ceremony on June 15, 2018.
Important Dates
April 11 – Call for Entries/Nominations
April 30 – Deadline for Entries
May 7 – May 18 – Voting
June 7 – RSVP Deadline for Banquet
June 15– Awards Banquet