“Bizzy” Accolades Presented to Industry Standouts

(Press Release) ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA – Local businesses were honored on Friday, June 15, 2018, at the 6th Annual Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Gala at the Downtown Alexandria Holiday Inn. Winners in each of the 16 categories were named at the red-carpet event with Mayors Jacques Roy of Alexandria and Clarence Fields of Pineville serving as Masters of Ceremonies.

Crest Industries served as the Presenting Sponsor of the event, as a part of celebrating its 60th Anniversary. The Best Large Business category is now permanently named the Crest Industries Best Large Business Award.

“The Chamber extends congratulations to each of the nominees and the winners,” said Deborah Randolph, President, Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The accomplishments of the businesses and industries honored at the Bizzy’s are stellar and very deserving of recognition.”

The winners were selected among nominees made by the Chamber Board of Directors and Chamber members. Chamber member representatives voted via ballots emailed in an electronic survey. Chamber member votes counted for 20 percent of the decision and 80 percent by a panel of judges composed of Chamber and economic development executives from other communities in Louisiana.

Previous winners served as presenters for each category, such as Kristin Lemoine of Aspen Bleu who won Best New Business in 2017.

“The Bizzy Award provided my business with more credibility with the public,” said Lemoine.

2018 Bizzy Award Recipients:

RoyOMartin Best Overall Business Award: CLECO

Red River Bank Entrepreneur of the Year: Jason Ingalls, Ingalls Information Security

Crest Industries Best Large Business: Diamond B Construction

CLECO Innovation Award: Procter & Gamble

Best Non-Profit Organization: Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition

CLEDA “We Make Good Stuff” Award: Tance Hughes, Southern Designs

Best New Business: Walk-Ons

Best Broadcast Promotion of a Business: Hotel Bentley

Emerging Leader Award: Kelli West

Best Marketing Campaign: Spirits

Best Business Website: LSUA Foundation

Best Interior Design of a Business: A TIE Million Air Alexandria & Copeland’s Brass Pearl

Best Medium Business: A TIE SolScapes & Manchac Technologies

Best Business Logo: Key2Escape

Best Small Business: JM Test Systems, Inc.

Best Curb Appeal: Schnack’s Fine Jewelry