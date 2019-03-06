Bishop Talley Relocating To Memphis

Most Reverend David Prescott Talley, J.C.D., M.S.W., Bishop of Alexandria in Louisiana, has been named as the bishop-elect of the Diocese of Memphis in Tennessee by His Holiness, Pope Francis. The appointment was announced in Rome on March 5, 2019. Bishop Talley will serve as Diocesan Administrator of the Diocese of Alexandria until his installation as Bishop of Memphis in early April. At that time the See of Alexandria will become vacant and the College of Consultors will have eight days in which to elect a Diocesan Administrator.

Bishop Talley was ordained to the episcopacy on April 2, 2013 as an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Atlanta. He was appointed as coadjutor bishop of the Diocese of Alexandria on September 21, 2016 and took possession of the diocese as its twelfth bishop upon the resignation of Bishop Ronald Herzog on February 2, 2017.

During his tenure in Alexandria, Bishop Talley visited all the parishes, missions and schools of the diocese. He focused on the continuing education and morale of his clergy, the permanent diaconal formation program, and the evangelization of the laity through the ACTS retreat program. Bishop Talley established a Diocesan Office of Life and Justice to work with the marginalized and forgotten. He moved forward on the further development and growth of St. Mary’s Training School by supporting a capital campaign that will fund additional group homes for the residents.

In all things Bishop Talley fostered a spirit of unity and hope in planning for the future of the diocese while building on its long history. As a diocese we wish him well in his new appointment as we give heartfelt thanks to God for his time and work among us here in Central Louisiana.

We will post additional information concerning Bishop Talley’s installation in Memphis as that information becomes available.