Birds of Prey Show and Tell June 16th

NATCHITOCHES, LA – Cane River National Heritage Area, Inc. (CRNHA) will host a show and tell experience at Los Adaes State Historic Site on Saturday, June 16, 2018 featuring birds of prey from Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park.

Senior Park Naturalist and Manager, Rusty Scarborough will give visitors an up close and personal look at various species of owls, hawks and falcons. With amazing eyesight, quick thinking and deadly accuracy these spectacular birds are sure to capture visitor’s attention. “Some of the most beautiful predators on earth are our birds of prey. Visitors will be fascinated as they get to see these birds and listen to an expert handler tell you about the extra special qualities of each species,” commented Michael Mumaugh, CRNHA Heritage Ranger.

Throughout the day visitors will be able to borrow binoculars to get a better look at the wildlife located on the grounds of Los Adaes SHS. There will also be a drawing activity for visitors who want to draw the animals they discover.

The Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park is dedicated to helping the citizens of Northwest Louisiana connect with nature by conserving a pine-oak-hickory forest for interpretation and recreation. Located three miles west of Blanchard, the 160-acre nature park contains a pine-oak-hickory forest accessible by five miles of nature trails. The park has an interpretive building, a rentable pavilion with restrooms, a handicapped-accessible trail, and several naturalists who provide information and interpretation to park visitors. Nature oriented programs are available on an appointment basis.

The program is scheduled to begin at 2PM on Saturday, June 16, 2018 and is free and open to the public. For more information, contact CRNHA by phone at 318-356-5555 or by email to MMumaugh@CaneRiverNHA.org. Los Adaes SHS is located just off Highway 6 near Robeline at 6354 Highway 485.