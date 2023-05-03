Bill Gaither will present the “Brighter The Light” tour Saturday May 13th

Multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist, Bill Gaither will present the Brighter The Light Tour to 20 cities during the Spring of 2023, as he brings his multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band to a dozen states during the February, March, April and May. One of those stops will take place Saturday, May 13 at the Calvary Alexandria Church, located at 5011 Jackson Street in Alexandria, LA .

For nearly half a century, Gaither, a multiple Grammy and Dove award winner, has been a musical trailblazer. His reputation as a performer, songwriter and mentor for newly-discovered artists is known world-wide. His beloved series of Homecoming CDs and DVDs continues to top the sales charts and attract an ever-increasing audience. Honors and accolades have flowed his way in bunches, including his most recent Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album of the Year for the Gaither Vocal Band Let’s Just Praise The Lord recording.

Taking the stage with Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be popular female vocalist, Ladye Love Smith and talented male vocalist, Gene McDonald, as well as Gaither’s musical entourage, comprised of Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Michael Rowsey.

The 2023 Spring Tour affords Gaither the opportunity continue to share the message he has been proclaiming for more than six decades. It’s that desire to spread the message of hope through music that keeps the 86-year old Indiana native thriving. “You know this world has never been very stable,” Gaither shares, “and according to God’s Word, it’s not going to be stable. We are called to be God’s people in the midst of an unstable culture. So the question is, how do we live out the power of love and grace? Do we really believe that love is the most powerful force on earth? Can we trust that the darker the night, the brighter the light? Our call is just simply to shine. The little song we learned in Sunday School was so, so true. This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine. I believe that message can change the world. The darker the night, the brighter the light.”