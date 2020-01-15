Wednesday, January 15, 2020
“Bigger, better” Zion to make NBA debut January 22nd

The long awaited rookie debut of Zion Williamson will happen January 22nd at the Smoothie King Center against the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson had surgery in October to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee.

Pelicans general manager David Griffin made the announcement to the media Wednesday after practice. He said Zion is “better” than he was when he was injured in October.

Griffin said Williamson, because of the work put in after surgery, is more flexible in his ankles and hips.

