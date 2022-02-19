Bicyclist Killed in Natchitoches Parish Crash

Natchitoches Parish – On February 18, 2022, shortly before 2:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49, near mile marker 109. This crash killed 34-year-old, Jahon Gailes of Shreveport.

The initial investigation revealed a bicycle, ridden by Gailes, was traveling south in the northbound travel lane of I-49. As a result, a collision occurred between Gailes’ bicycle and a northbound 2012 Peterbilt commercial vehicle. The collision ejected Gailes off of his bicycle, he came to rest in the roadway, and was struck by an additional northbound unknown vehicle.

Gailes was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet and reflective materials are key to preventing crashes. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right side, of the roadway, as possible and obey all traffic laws. Louisiana law also prohibits pedestrians, bicycles, and non-motorized vehicles from utilizing Louisiana’s interstate highways.

In 2022, Troop E Troopers have investigated five fatal crashes resulting in five fatalities.