Bicyclist Killed After Being Hit by a Log Truck

A Leesville man is dead after a log truck hit his bicycle. State Police say 72-year-old David Guerrero was riding his bike on Highway 28 West in Rapides Parish.

They say 57-year-old Barney Adams of Harrisonburg lost control of his truck hitting Guerrero and not stopping. Adams was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Jail. He is charged with negligent homicide, hit and run, and careless operation.

Troopers say that victim was wearing a lime green high visibility shirt at the time and was wearing a helmet.

ABC 31 News