Beware of Social Security Scams

Alexandria, LA (04/28/2023)

On Friday, April 28, 2023, at approximately 09:00 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was informed that a Social Security Administration scam was perpetrated on citizens in the Alexandria, LA, and outlying areas. A person will call, text, or E-Mail the victim and tell them the Social Security Administration is changing their Social Security number, and the victim must tell the scam artist what their number is, so that they can inform the victim what their new number will be. APD is reminding everyone that the Social Security Administration will not contact anyone asking for Social Security number, and that no one should ever give their Social Security number to anyone at any time. If contacted, please report it immediately to the appropriate Law-Enforcement Agency.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.