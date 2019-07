An investigation into reports of multiple burglaries in the Bentley area has led to the arrest of a man from Bentley and a 16 year old juvenile.

19-year-old Luke Austin has been arrested for 5 counts of Simple Burglary, Simple Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Trespassing.

The 16-year-old juvenile was also arrested for 5 counts of Simple Burglary, Criminal Trespassing and 2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property.