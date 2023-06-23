Friday, June 23, 2023
Beloso homer the difference in 5-2 LSU victory; one game away from CWS Final

Brandon Brown

OMAHA, Ne – The Louisiana State University Tigers defeated Wake Forest last night in 5-2 victory. The win puts LSU one game away from reaching the College World Series Finals. 

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons struck first, scoring in the top of the second off of a single to center field by Tommy Hawke. The single scored base runners Pierce Bennett and Bennett Lee to make the score 2-0 Demon Deacons. 

LSU would respond with a run of their own in the same inning when Brayden Jobert hit a double to right field that brought Cade Beloso home, making the score 2-1. 

The Tigers would cap off the scoring for the night for both teams as early as the bottom of the third. 

 Dylan Crews scored on a Wild Pitch to tie up the game, 2-2, as Tre’ Morgan and Gavin Dugas remained in scoring position.  

Beloso would come up to bat and hit a homer over the right field wall scoring 3 runs to put the Tigers on top 5-2. 

Both teams would remain scoreless for the rest of the game with a final score of 5-2.  

LSU and Wake Forest play again tonight June 22, 6 p.m. in the deciding game of who will advance to the CWS Finals. The winner will take on Florida in a best of three series. 

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.  

