Beloso homer the difference in 5-2 LSU victory; one game away from CWS Final

OMAHA, Ne – The Louisiana State University Tigers defeated Wake Forest last night in 5-2 victory. The win puts LSU one game away from reaching the College World Series Finals.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons struck first, scoring in the top of the second off of a single to center field by Tommy Hawke. The single scored base runners Pierce Bennett and Bennett Lee to make the score 2-0 Demon Deacons.

LSU would respond with a run of their own in the same inning when Brayden Jobert hit a double to right field that brought Cade Beloso home, making the score 2-1.

The Tigers would cap off the scoring for the night for both teams as early as the bottom of the third.

Dylan Crews scored on a Wild Pitch to tie up the game, 2-2, as Tre’ Morgan and Gavin Dugas remained in scoring position.

Beloso would come up to bat and hit a homer over the right field wall scoring 3 runs to put the Tigers on top 5-2.

Both teams would remain scoreless for the rest of the game with a final score of 5-2.

LSU and Wake Forest play again tonight June 22, 6 p.m. in the deciding game of who will advance to the CWS Finals. The winner will take on Florida in a best of three series.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.