Become a Member of The Junior League of Alexandria

Alexandria, La. – The Junior League of Alexandria is a growing organization in Alexandria. JLA is an organization of women, who wish to volunteer, improve the community, and positively impact women and children. Each year the League opens membership to a new Provisional class. This class of women, work specifically on one project, chosen by the class and can be completed in one day, which works toward the mission of the League.

The 2016-2017 Provisional Class chose to work with the Hope House. Project: Hope House took place Sunday, April 2. The class met at 2 p.m. to begin their work of creating an indoor space for the teenagers, as well as younger children, who live at Hope House; creating a fun outdoor space with sports equipment for the children; and creating a fun outdoor space for the parents to watch their children.

Several members of the class visited Hope House the previous week to begin painting the indoor space. The class of 29 Provisionals worked in groups to complete the planning and implementation of the project.

The Hope House of Central Louisiana provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless women and their children, empowering them to independence. Everyone served by Hope House will become actively engaged role models demonstrating self-determination, responsibility, and citizenship.

The Junior League of Alexandria is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

To learn more about becoming a member of the Junior League of Alexandria, visit www.JLAlexandria.com or call (318) 443-6975.