Be A Saint Adopt – 5K and 1/2 Mile Hound Bound Hike

Sat, November 2, 2019

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM CDT

Fort Randolph

135 RIVERFRONT ST

Pineville, LA 71360

$30

There will be a live band and food vendors.

This is a family FRIENDLY event, that not only includes your human family but also your canine companions.

Not a runner? No worries! You can opt to hike along Fort Randolphs 1/2 mile trail.

Registration begins at 3:00 pm

Race starts at 5:00 pm

Event will end at 8:00 pm

T shirt not guaranteed after October 25th

Online registration ends Wednesday October 30th

You may register at the event November 2nd for $5 more per ticket

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/be-a-saint-adopt-5k-and-12-mile-hound-bound-hike-tickets-74756158683?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR0pdRdaANMFxq6A2g96zlPlmvOqfgulIUZYxeeTxX6egFwOlzmSqUWsBHQ