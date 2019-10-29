Be A Saint Adopt – 5K and 1/2 Mile Hound Bound Hike
Date And Time
Sat, November 2, 2019
3:00 PM – 8:00 PM CDT
Fort Randolph
135 RIVERFRONT ST
Pineville, LA 71360
$30
There will be a live band and food vendors.
This is a family FRIENDLY event, that not only includes your human family but also your canine companions.
Not a runner? No worries! You can opt to hike along Fort Randolphs 1/2 mile trail.
Registration begins at 3:00 pm
Race starts at 5:00 pm
Event will end at 8:00 pm
T shirt not guaranteed after October 25th
Online registration ends Wednesday October 30th
You may register at the event November 2nd for $5 more per ticket
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/be-a-saint-adopt-5k-and-12-mile-hound-bound-hike-tickets-74756158683?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR0pdRdaANMFxq6A2g96zlPlmvOqfgulIUZYxeeTxX6egFwOlzmSqUWsBHQ