BBB warns about a package delivery scam
The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is warning the public
about a scam that is circulating in our area.
You may have recently received a text or an e-mail, telling you to track your
delivery, or there is a problem with your order. And you have to click on that
link to do so.
It appears that this is a phishing scam. Scammers are trying to get you to
click on the link so they can grab your information, possibly steal your
identity, or even possibly release a virus on your computer or tablet.
TIPS:
– Keep an eye on your online orders and when you expect to receive
them.
– You want to make sure that if you get that link, instead of clicking on
it, you need to go directly to the carrier’s website. Where then, you
can put in all the information you have on the order.
– Do not click on a link unless you’re familiar with it, and until you’ve
verified it’s the company you are expecting a delivery from.
– You can spot a fake email by hovering over the links and checking
whether the URL leads to the business’s website or, in a scam email,
to a third party site.
– Be sure if you have any doubts, contact the company you’re expecting
the package from directly.
– Or you can check it out with the Better Business Bureau.