BBB warns about a package delivery scam

The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is warning the public

about a scam that is circulating in our area.

You may have recently received a text or an e-mail, telling you to track your

delivery, or there is a problem with your order. And you have to click on that

link to do so.

It appears that this is a phishing scam. Scammers are trying to get you to

click on the link so they can grab your information, possibly steal your

identity, or even possibly release a virus on your computer or tablet.

TIPS:

– Keep an eye on your online orders and when you expect to receive

them.

– You want to make sure that if you get that link, instead of clicking on

it, you need to go directly to the carrier’s website. Where then, you

can put in all the information you have on the order.

– Do not click on a link unless you’re familiar with it, and until you’ve

verified it’s the company you are expecting a delivery from.

– You can spot a fake email by hovering over the links and checking

whether the URL leads to the business’s website or, in a scam email,

to a third party site.

– Be sure if you have any doubts, contact the company you’re expecting

the package from directly.

– Or you can check it out with the Better Business Bureau.