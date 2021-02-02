BBB Tip: Don’t share your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media

The self-identifying information on it makes you vulnerable to identity theft and can help scammers create phony versions.

What to watch out for:

You got your COVID-19 inoculation, and you are wanting to share the news. You take a selfie holding your vaccination card and post it to Facebook, Instagram, or another social media platform.

Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine. If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use.

Sharing your personal information isn’t the only issue. Scammers in Great Britain were caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok. It’s only a matter of time before similar cons come to the United States and Canada. Posting photos of your card can help provide scammers with information they can use to create and sell phony ones.

Share safely on social media:

