Four Arrested in Battery of Inmate

Press Release – On June 23rd, 2017, at approximately 10 pm, deputies at Detention Center 3 responded to a battery of an inmate by other inmates in one of the cell blocks.

According to witnesses, the inmate was attacked by 4 other inmates already housed in that unit. Deputies responded to break up the fight and extract the injured inmate who was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of the injuries and multiple offenders, Sheriff’s detectives responded to conduct the investigation.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects as Kentrell Richards, Adrion Lamar Logan, David Ray Teron Taylor, and Rysheed O’sha Williams. Detectives established probable cause to arrest all four suspects for Second Degree Battery, Criminal Conspiracy and Obstruction Of Justice in regards to the incident.

All four suspects were rebooked on these new charges and remain at Detention Center 3.

Detectives say the victim remains in a local hospital in fair condition.

Arrestee: Kentrell Richards, 23, Alexandria, LA

Charges: Second Degree Battery, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction Of Justice

Arrestee: Adrion Lamar Logan, 35, Woodworth, LA

Charges: Second Degree Battery, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction Of Justice

Arrestee: David Ray Teron Taylor, 34, Alexandria, LA

Charges: Second Degree Battery, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction Of Justice

Arrestee: Rysheed O’sha Williams, 23, Alexandria, LA

Charges: Second Degree Battery, Criminal Conspiracy, Obstruction Of Justice