Baton Rouge Man Extradited Back to Alexandria for 2nd Degree Murder Charge

Alexandria, LA (02/20/2023)

Today, Alexandria Police Department (APD) Detectives traveled to Baton Rouge, LA, and extradited back to Alexandria the suspect involved in the homicide that took place on January 20th, 2023.

On January 20th, at approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Alexandria Detectives determined the identity of the shooter as 45-year old Desmond Lamonte Clowers, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A warrant was secured for his arrest for 1-Count of 2nd Degree Murder.

On February 8th, Alexandria Detectives received official notification that the suspect had been arrested in Baton Rouge, LA, on APD’s warrant for 1-Count of 2nd Degree Murder, as well as other outstanding local warrants.

Alexandria Detectives transported Desmond Lamonte Clowers to Alexandria where he was charged and booked on 1-Count of 2nd Degree Murder.

The Alexandria Police Department would like to thank the Louisiana State Police, the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Georgia State Police, the Cobb County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, the US Marshals’ Violent Offender Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their help in helping investigate and locate the suspect.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.