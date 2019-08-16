Friday, August 16, 2019
Local Headlines 

Baton Rouge man charged with child porn, “toddler erotica”

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A Baton Rouge man has received juvenile pornography charges, including “toddler erotica”.

69 year old Kenneth Gaspard was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and released on Wednesday after posting a $50,000 bond.

According to an arrest warrant the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office was alerted about possible illegal activity by the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators say they linked that activity to a computer located in Gaspard’s home.

