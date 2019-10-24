Thursday, October 24, 2019
Baton Rouge man arrested for allegedly setting fire to truck

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

The Baton Rouge Fire Department has arrested a man for allegedly setting fire to a truck after arguing with the vehicle’s owner.

Rayfield Grant and a local resident were arguing at the resident’s home on October 3rd.

Apparently, Grant had previously agreed to do some work on the resident’s truck.

The owner asked Grant to leave his property during the argument and he did, but allegedly returned later with gasoline and poured it on the vehicle before setting it on fire.

Grant was arrested and booked on charges of simple arson.

