Basketball Returns To Red River Action With A Pair Of Home Doubleheaders

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University athletics program finishes up its conference schedule for the 2023 athletic calendar this week as both basketball teams welcome its furthest RRAC rivals to campus.

Thursday, December 14:

The women will attempt to halt its modest two-game losing streak while the men attempt to stop the bleeding after four consecutive setbacks when LCU plays host to Paul Quinn at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on “The Hill”.

Saturday, December 16:

On Saturday afternoon (2 and 4 p.m.), the University of the Southwest Mustangs located approximately 706 miles away in Hobbs, New Mexico, will make the trek across the entirety of Texas for its weekend bout with the Wildcats hoops squads.

