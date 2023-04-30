BASEBALL: Louisiana Christian hosts SAGU in final regular-season series

April 28, 2023

PINEVILLE – Louisiana Christian University’s baseball team concludes its regular season this weekend with a three-game home series against Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas).

The Wildcats open their series against the Lions on Friday, April 28, with a single, nine-inning game set to begin at 2 p.m. at LCU’s Billy Allgood Field. The series will conclude Saturday with a doubleheader scheduled to begin at noon.

Prior to Saturday’s doubleheader, the Wildcats will celebrate the team’s Senior Day beginning at 11 a.m.

LOOKING BACK

The Wildcats (31-13) enter their non-conference series against SAGU having defeated the NAIA’s No. 17-ranked team, Loyola (La.) 11-4 on Tuesday. Peyton Lamartiniere’s three-run homerun in the bottom of the first gave the ‘Cats a lead they would not relinquish.

Lamartiniere went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored in the game, while Drake Angeron went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Nicholas Brunet collected three hits, and Adrian Aguilar and Nick Lorio picked up two hits at the plate.

Braxton Cooksey started on the mound and picked up the win against Loyola, striking out five batters in the process.

ON DECK

The visiting Lions head to Louisiana with a 30-17 record. Like the Wildcats, SAGU has the final by weekend in conference play. With a 14-10 record in the Sooner Athletic Conference, the Lions will finish no worse than fifth in league play.

The Lions have been dominant at home, compiling a 22-7 record in Waxahachie, Texas, but have found roads win harder to find. SAGU has an 8-10 record away from home this season. The Lions were ranked 24th and 23rd in two of the last NAIA Top 25 polls.

READY FOR THE RRAC TOURNEY

Meanwhile, the Wildcats finished Red River Athletic Conference play with a 22-8 record and will finish no lower than third place in the league. Excepting regular-season conference champion LSU–Shreveport, the Wildcats won two out of three against, or swept all three games from, each conference opponent this season.

– LCU –