Baseball Looking To Build Off Historic Season In 2024

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University baseball program won a record-high 36 games in 2023 and will not leave “The Boot” from the season opening doubleheader on January 26 through March 6 with 17 home games during that span.

Head Coach Mike Byrnes and the Wildcats open the year with a four-game series against the defending Gulf Coast Conference champion Dillard Bleu Devils with a pair of doubleheaders on Friday, January 26 (2 / 5 p.m.) and Saturday, January 27 (12 / 3 p.m.).

The Orange and Blue will then host another GCAC squad on February 3 in the form of Wiley University at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. inside Billy Allgood Field.

Next, LCU will play in its only contests off-campus over the first 41 days of the campaign at the annual Cajun Collision in Sterlington where they will battle SAGU (February 10, 11 a.m.), Mid-America Christian (February 10, 6 p.m.), (RV) USAO (February 11, 11 a.m.), and Clarke (February 11, 6:30 p.m.).

The men return to “The Hill” for a tournament of their own from February 16 to 17 against both Saint Francis (Indiana) and SUNO which will be dubbed the Louisiana Christian Challenge.

The Cats begin Red River Athletic Conference action on February 23-24 vs. Xavier (Louisiana) and continue its league slate the following weekend against LSUA (March 1-2) with a snowbird sighting sandwiched in the middle against Vermont State-Lyndon on Wednesday, February 28.

Wrapping up the huge homestand will be the rare visit from an NCAA Division I opponent, the McNeese Cowboys, who come to Pineville for a one-night event on March 6 at 6 p.m.

The Diamond Cats will finally hit the road from March 8-9 for a weekend series at Jarvis Christian before another mid-week showdown at Allgood Field opposite a high-quality Loyola (New Orleans) Wolfpack club that is receiving votes in the preseason poll.

After that, Byrnes’ bunch embarks on its longest journey away from campus with seven straight matchups outside of the friendly confines as they play three at Texas College (March 15-16), Our Lady of the Lake (March 22-23), and Northwestern State (March 26).

The Rams of HTU are the next RRAC foe to invade “The Hill” from March 28-29 before a potential Red River Championship preview series with the NAIA’s fifth-ranked Pilots from LSU Shreveport on April 5 and 6.

Louisiana Christian has a long trek ahead of it from April 12-13 as it heads over 700 miles west to face the University of the Southwest (New Mexico) before making a significantly shorter trip to Westwego to face Loyola on April 16.

Senior weekend for the 2024 campaign will be opposite Houston-Victoria with a doubleheader on April 19 then the Senior Day festivities will commence on April 20 with a first pitch at noon.

The Wildcats end their RRAC slate in Texarkana versus the Eagles of TAMUT from April 26-27 and ends the year with a non-conference showdown with LSUS in Shreveport on April 30 inside Pilot Field.

Finally, the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament will take place in the Sterlington Sports Complex from May 4 to May 7 as the team attempts to make its first postseason appearance since the 2003 NCCAA World Series.

To view the 2024 baseball schedule in its entirety, click here.