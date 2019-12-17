Bartholomew earns honorable mention HERO Sports Sophomore All-America honors

NATCHITOCHES – For the second straight season, a Northwestern State football player has been recognized as one of the top sophomores in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Cornerback Shemar Bartholomew rode a strong finish to the season to an honorable mention selection on the HERO Sports Sophomore All-American Team, announced Tuesday morning.

Bartholomew, a 6-foot New Orleans native, led Northwestern State with four interceptions, including one he returned 96 yards for a touchdown in the Demons’ 31-28 victory at Sam Houston State on Nov. 16.

His four interceptions in nine games ranked Bartholomew third in the conference and 11th nationally in interceptions per game (0.44).

“Once he was healthy, Shemar showed exactly the type of player he is and how worthy of this honor he is,” second-year head coach Brad Laird said. “He had a strong finish to the season, and we look forward to see him carrying that confidence forward into the 2020 season.”

Bartholomew joins teammate Hayden Bourgeois, a 2018 first-team selection, as Demons who have been honored by HERO Sports as sophomore All-Americans.

In addition to his team-leading four interceptions, Bartholomew added 26 tackles (23 solo), four interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The latter two occurred on the same play in the Demons’ 44-41 overtime win at Incarnate Word on Oct. 26.

Bartholomew also intercepted a pass against UIW and had a pair of interceptions in the season finale against Stephen F. Austin, giving him two multi-interception games in his NSU career.

Photo: Shemar Bartholomew (3) became the second NSU defensive back named to the HERO Sports Sophomore All-America team in as many seasons. Credit: Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services