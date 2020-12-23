Barnes Academy hosts Winter Camp including special MLB guests

The Barnes Academy hosted their Winter Camp over the weekend for athletes of all ages.

The two-day event included a meet and greet with some special MLB guests who came and spoke with the players and signed gear and took pictures.

On Saturday, the athletes learned how to get better.

They had lessons, learned more skills and drills with some of the best in the business.

Co-owner, Devin Barnes, says it means a lot for the players in our region to get this type of exposure.

“This is huge, not only for Alexandria, but it’s huge for the south. It’s not everyday that you get to interact with MLB guys. It’s not everyday you get to interact with guys that’s playing on a high level. So, to just even be around that is a blessing.”