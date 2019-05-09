Bank Robbery suspect in custody

The suspect from the bank robbery that occurred yesterday in Alexandria is in custody after authorities conducted a search that lasted less than 2 hours.

Joshua Blake Perry was located at a motel on MacArthur drive and taken into custody without incident. Evidence from the robbery was found to be in his possession when he was located.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, Perry entered the bank on Jackson street around 11:20 a.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding money. He fled the scene shortly after.

Perry is charged with first degree robbery and criminal trespassing.