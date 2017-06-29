Alexandria Man Charged with Bank Fraud, Forgery, and Theft

Press Release – On April 30th, 2017, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Chambley Way in Pineville in reference to a report of an Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. During the initial investigation by patrol deputies, the victims vehicle was recovered and a Keely Danielle Harrison, 23, was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Moveable.

After the victim had recovered his vehicle, he later contacted the Sheriff’s Office regarding checks he had left in his vehicle during the time it was reported stolen. According to the victim, these checks were being forged and cashed at numerous businesses in the area. Sheriff’s detectives began their investigation and through that investigation, a suspect was identified as Derieus Djuan Davis, 36 of Alexandria.

Detectives were able to establish probable cause and a warrant for Davis’s arrest was obtained.

On June 28th, Davis was booked in the Rapides Parish Detention Center for two counts of Forgery and one count of Theft $750-$5000. Davis was also booked on a Bank Fraud charge out of Lafayette Parish.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.

Arrestee: Derieus Djaun Davis, 36, Alexandria, LA

Charges: two counts Forgery, one count Theft $750-$5000 Louisiana Fugitive (Bank Fraud, Lafayette Parish)