Ban on Trans Youth Healthcare Provokes Action in Trans Advocate in Central Louisiana

The Louisiana Senate revived a proposed ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth. Governor Edwards vetoed the bill, but some are concerned lawmakers may override it.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford explains why this move has reignited the debate over trans healthcare and the government’s role in it.

Remi Tallo, a transgender adult, advocates for transgender youth procedures, and says it’s something they need.

“I think trans youth are hurting right now and begging to be heard. They’re being attacked in our nation’s capital building. Our states capital building. Their churches, their schools, their libraries, their sports fields, their doctors’ offices, their bathrooms. And some of them even their own homes. I just want these kids to know people are fighting for them in all of these places. And some of us are willing to die for them.”

District 22 State Representative Gabe Firment says the Louisiana Senate reactivated the “Stop Harming Our Kids Act” to prevent doctors and therapists from performing irreversible transgender procedures on minors without parental consent.

“This bill doesn’t say anything about sexual orientation or gender. All this bill does, again, is makes it illegal to do experimental sex change procedures on children, whether that’s things like puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones or any sort of surgical procedure would be prohibited if this bill becomes law.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign, 44 percent of trans youth live in states where they have lost access to gender-affirming care due to changes in laws.

Tallo says, “If we want to lower the number of gender-affirming surgeries, we have to allow these families to work with their health care professionals to ensure they have the best care we can provide.”

Firment says the bill will protect children from surgery until the age of 18.

“I think the most sacred duty a legislator has of protecting innocent children. And that is simply what House Bill 648 does. No one in Louisiana has the right to harm a child.”

Tallo fears, if lawmakers override the governor’s veto, trans youth will leave Louisiana.

Remi Tallo, Transgender Advocate-Luckily, I have supportive parents and all one supportive parent, and we have enough money to leave if that became the case. Unfortunately, these kids, don’t all of them have the money to leave. So, I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help them, the ones who can’t help themselves.

Overriding the veto would require two-thirds of both chambers (70 votes in the House and 26 votes in the Senate).

The Louisiana Senate will go into a veto override session on July 18th.