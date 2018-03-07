Ball Women Talking To Vehicle Arrested for Drugs

Press Release – Grant Parish Sheriff’s Corporal John Giles was patrolling the Hudson Creek community at 3:30 in the morning and noticed a suspicious vehicle at a church.

When Cpl. Giles approached the vehicle, it quickly tried to leave. When he stopped the truck, the driver got out and began talking to her vehicle.

Cpl. Giles discovered crystal methamphetamine and devices that were used to consume the drugs with.

Terri Green, 41 years old, of Ball, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. I I (crystal methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia