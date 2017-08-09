Local Headlines Top Stories 

Ball Women Charged with Second Degree Murder

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Press Release – On August 5, shortly after 9 pm, APD officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 4900 block of Lisa Street. On arrival, officers found a 17-year-old female had been stabbed multiple times. The female was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Detectives and Crime Scene investigators were called to the scene to continue the investigation. During the investigation, the suspect was identified and a warrant was obtained for her arrest. According to information provided to detectives, the incident began as an argument on a social media app, before leading to an in-person fight. The suspect, Asia Moore, 18, of Ball, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder. She was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

The investigation continues, and the identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

