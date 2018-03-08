Ball Women Charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile

Press Release – On February 28th, 2018, deputies responded to a report of cruelty to juveniles made by an investigator with the Department of Children & Family Services. In the complaint, investigators advised that an anonymous tip was made that a subject, identified as Sasha Marler, was allegedly using narcotics in the presence of her children at an address in the Ball, LA area. Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the case, obtained the drug screening records conducted by DCFS on Marler and her two infant children.

The tests determined Marler, along with her children, tested positive for both amphetamine and methamphetamine. Warrants were obtained for Marler for two counts of cruelty to a juvenile and she was located by detectives and arrested on the warrants. Marler was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and later released on a $3000.00 bond.

The children have been placed into another family members home by officials with DCFS.

Arrestee: Sasha Denise Marler, 27, Ball, LA

Charges: 2 counts of Cruelty to a Juvenile