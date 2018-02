A woman from Ball is dead after an early morning crash on Tuesday. It happened on Highway 28 West, not far from Tunks.

Troopers say that the head-on collision killed 79-year-old Imogene H. Jones, who was traveling the wrong way when she ran into a Dodge pick-up truck in the same lane.

State police say they responded around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

ABC31 News