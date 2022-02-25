Ball Police Officer arrested in joint burglary investigation

In late January 2022, Officers with the Ball Police Department responded to several burglaries of businesses inside the city limits of Ball. As their investigation continued, Ball Police identified the suspect as Randall Wayne Wilmore, 35, of Alexandria, who is an Officer with the Ball Police Department. Chief Marshal Deen contacted the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the investigation.

As their investigation progressed, Sheriff’s Detectives were able link Wilmore to evidence collected at the crime scenes. Sufficient probable cause was established and warrants were obtained for Wilmore’s arrest in reference to three counts Theft of a Motor Vehicle, nine counts Simple Burglary, Attempted Simple Burglary, nine counts Malfeasance in Office and Obstruction of Justice.

On February 24th, Sheriff’s Detectives took Wilmore into custody without incident. Wilmore was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the active warrants.

Wilmore remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $276,000.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives say this is still a very active and ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Detective Will George at 318-473-6727.

Arrestee: Randall Wayne Wilmore, 35

of Alexandria, LA

Total Charges: 3 counts Theft of a Motor Vehicle

9 counts Simple Burglary

Attempted Simple Burglary

9 counts Malfeasance in Office

Obstruction of Justice



“Anytime a police officer breaks the law, it puts a stain on all law enforcement” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “I would like to thank Chief Marshal Deen and the Ball Police Department and Ball Mayor Gail Wilking for their continued cooperation and assistance in this investigation.”