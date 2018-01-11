Ball Patrol Officer Arrested on Multiple Charges

Press Release – On December 15, 2017, Ball Police Chief Nathaniel Ussery contacted the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and requested a criminal investigation be conducted on former Patrol Officer David Wayne Gagnard, who was employed with the department at the time of the complaint. During the investigation, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the initial complaint, as well as additional crime(s).

Warrants were granted for Gagnard’s arrest in reference to 6 Counts – Malfeasance in Offce, 2 Counts – Simple Battery, 2 Counts – Conspire to Distribute CDS III, 1 Count – Distribution of CDS III, and 1 Count – Theft <$300

During the continued ongoing investigation, Detectives received new information and evidence that pointed to other crimes that may have been committed by Gagnard.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that lead to obtaining arrest warrants for Gagnard on charges of Abuse of Office, Extortion, Injuring Public Records, Insurance Fraud, and Four more counts of Malfeasance in Office.

Earlier today (January 10, 2018) Detectives, with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service Violent Offender Task Force, made contact with Gagnard at his residence where he was taken into custody without incident. Gagnard was then transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was later released on a $13,500.00 bond.

Arrestee: David Wayne Gagnard, 46, Pineville, LA

Charges: Abuse of Office, Extortion, Injuring Public Records, Insurance Fraud, Four counts of Malfeasance in Office.