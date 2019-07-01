Ball man receives multiple charges for juvenile sex crimes, drugs, contempt of court

A man from Ball has been arrested on multiple charges related to criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles, contempt of court and drugs.

56 year old Grant Wiggins was identified as a suspect after deputies responded to a report of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles in the ball area on June 19th.

Detectives identified Wiggins through their investigation, which included interviews with the victims.

He was taken into custody on June 24th at his residence and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains with a $302,000 bond.

Charges:

Five Counts – Aggravated Crimes Against Nature

Five Counts – Sexual Battery; Victim Under the Age of 13

Two Counts – Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile; Victim Under the Age of 13

One Count – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Three Counts – Contempt of Court