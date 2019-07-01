Monday, July 1, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Ball man receives multiple charges for juvenile sex crimes, drugs, contempt of court

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A man from Ball has been arrested on multiple charges related to criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles, contempt of court and drugs.

56 year old Grant Wiggins was identified as a suspect after deputies responded to a report of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles in the ball area on June 19th.

Detectives identified Wiggins through their investigation, which included interviews with the victims.

He was taken into custody on June 24th at his residence and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains with a $302,000 bond.

Charges:

Five Counts – Aggravated Crimes Against Nature

Five Counts – Sexual Battery; Victim Under the Age of 13

Two Counts – Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile; Victim Under the Age of 13

One Count – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Three Counts – Contempt of Court

You May Also Like

2 Charged with Attempted Murder

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 2 Charged with Attempted Murder

Deville Man Charged with Theft and Illegal Carry

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Deville Man Charged with Theft and Illegal Carry

Local Attorney To Be Member Of First LA Delegation To Cuba

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Local Attorney To Be Member Of First LA Delegation To Cuba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEW April 5th - Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV