(GPSO) An investigation of a burglary by Sgt. Darrell Rushton and Corporal Gil James of the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Ball man after he was found hiding in a bathroom.

Adam Matthews, 29 years old, of 20 Malone Drive, Ball, was arrested for Simple Burglary, Entering After Being Forbidden, and Felony Probation Violation.