Ball Man charged with Theft of Trailers, Chainsaws & Tools

RPSO – On March 6th, 2018, Detectives from the Tioga Sub-station were advised of possible stolen property located at a residence in the Shelton Dr. area by members of the U S Marshals Violent Offender Task Force.

Detectives, as well as members of the Task Force, went to the residence and requested and received consent by the owner to search the property. During the search, Detectives discovered a black utility trailer that was found to be stolen from a business in Pineville. On March 28th, 2018 another complaint followed in reference to trailers on this property. The second trailer was a white enclosed travel trailer that contained numerous tools and chainsaws that were all found to be reported stolen.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Bruce Branton, 49 of Ball, as the suspect in these crimes. Probation and Parole agents were made aware of detectives findings and due to Branton being on Probation at the time of the investigation, he was asked to come to Probation and Parole for an interview. On May 23rd, 2018 Branton reported to Probation and Parole where he was taken into custody for his active warrants and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for Theft $5000-$25000. He was later released on a $1500 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.