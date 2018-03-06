Ball Man Charged with 3rd Degree Rape

Press Release – On February 24th, 2018, deputies responded to the 9700 block of LA 28 East, in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, contact was made with victim who stated she and a subject, identified as Michael Gowen, had been at the residence consuming alcohol. A short time later that evening, a verbal argument ensued that eventually became physical, causing injuries to her hand. The victim then alleged Gowen had taken advantage of her physically while she was unconscious. Deputies made contact with Gowen who was still at the residence and he was arrested for 2ndDegree Battery. He was then transported to Rapides Parish Detention Center for booking. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance for the injuries she had sustained. Detectives also responded to the scene to begin their investigation into the alleged criminal sexual conduct.

During their investigation, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the allegations. Warrants were obtained Gowen’s arrest for one count 3rd Degree Rape, one count Domestic Abuse Battery 2nd Offense, and one count Carrying Of Firearm By Convicted Felon.

On February 25th, Deputies made contacted Gowen, who was still incarcerated at Rapides Parish Detention Center, and he was booked on the additional charges. Gowan remains in jail on a $335,000.00 bond.

Michael Elliott Gowen, 52, of 4722 ½ Pardue Road, Ball, LA is charged with the following:

One count- 2nd Degree Battery

One count- 3rd Degree Rape

One count- Domestic Abuse Battery 2nd Offense

One count- Carrying Of Firearm By Convicted Felon