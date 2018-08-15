Local Headlines Top Stories 

Ball Man Charged with 1st Degree Rape

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

RPSO – On July 18th,  2018, deputies responded to the Department of Children and Family Services in reference a report of criminal sexual conduct.  Upon arrival, deputies contacted the DCFS case worker who provided a report about alleged sexual misconduct that had been committed against a juvenile.

Tioga Detectives were assigned the case.  During their investigation and subsequent interview of the victim with the assistance from the Children’s Advocacy Center, they found evidence that supported the initial allegations.

Further investigation by detectives resulted in warrants being obtained for the arrest of Dennis Francis Miller, Jr., 54 of Ball, on four counts 1st Degree Rape, two counts Aggravated Sexual Battery and six counts Aggravated Crime Against Nature.  On August 9th,  2018, Sheriff’s detectives arrested Miller, Jr. and he was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the active warrants.

Dennis Frances Miller, Jr. remains in jail in lieu of a $360,000.00 bond.  Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.

 

 

You May Also Like

Alexandria Man Arrested for Murdering His Mother

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Alexandria Man Arrested for Murdering His Mother

Duck Hunting Stamp Available August 1st

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Duck Hunting Stamp Available August 1st

Chris Hazel Announces Run for Re-Election

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Chris Hazel Announces Run for Re-Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *