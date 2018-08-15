Ball Man Charged with 1st Degree Rape

RPSO – On July 18th, 2018, deputies responded to the Department of Children and Family Services in reference a report of criminal sexual conduct. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the DCFS case worker who provided a report about alleged sexual misconduct that had been committed against a juvenile.

Tioga Detectives were assigned the case. During their investigation and subsequent interview of the victim with the assistance from the Children’s Advocacy Center, they found evidence that supported the initial allegations.

Further investigation by detectives resulted in warrants being obtained for the arrest of Dennis Francis Miller, Jr., 54 of Ball, on four counts 1st Degree Rape, two counts Aggravated Sexual Battery and six counts Aggravated Crime Against Nature. On August 9th, 2018, Sheriff’s detectives arrested Miller, Jr. and he was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the active warrants.

Dennis Frances Miller, Jr. remains in jail in lieu of a $360,000.00 bond. Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.