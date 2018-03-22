Ball Man Arrested on Rape Allegations

Press Release – On February 24th, 2018, deputies responded to the 9700 block of LA 28 East in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, contact was made with victim, who advised that a subject identified as Michael Gowen, had been at the residence drinking with her that evening. After a while, according to the victim, a verbal argument ensued between them that eventually became physical, causing injuries to her hand. The victim then revealed to deputies that Gowen had allegedly engaged in criminal sexual conduct with her while she was passed out.

Deputies made contact with Gowen, who was still at the residence, and he was placed under arrest for 2nd Degree Battery and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center for booking. The complainant was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for the injuries she had sustained during the altercation. Sheriff’s Detectives also responded to conduct their investigation into the criminal sexual conduct allegations.

During their investigation, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the allegations made by the victim. Warrants were obtained for Gowen’s arrest in reference to one count 3rd Degree Rape, one count Domestic Abuse Battery 2nd Offense, and one count Carrying Of Firearm By Convicted Felon. On February 25th, Gowen, who was still housed at Rapides Parish Detention Center, was re-arrested and booked on the additional charges.

Gowen remains in jail at the time of this release on a $335,000.00 bond.

Arrestee: Michael Elliott Gowen, 52, Ball Louisiana

Charge: One count- 2nd Degree Battery

One count- 3rd Degree Rape

One count- Domestic Abuse Battery 2nd Offense

One count- Carrying Of Firearm By Convicted Felon