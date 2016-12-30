Ball Man Arrested on Burglary Charges

Press Release – On December 13th, 2016, deputies responded to a walk in complaint at the Tioga Sub-station in reference to a report of a burglary in the Chandler Drive area of Ball.

According to victim, a former tenant identified as Tony Lynn Smith was observed kicking the door in to the residence and taking a refrigerator. The victim got this information after the fact so the incident was turned over to Detectives for further investigation. During their investigation, Detectives were able to establish probable cause that supported the original allegations and warrants were obtained for Smith for Criminal Damage and Simple Burglary.

On December 22nd, a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agent (LDWF) made contact with Smith on an unrelated matter and a computer check revealed these and other warrants for his arrest. After a brief struggle, Smith was taken into custody and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release on these and several other charges.

Tony Lynn Smith of Ball, LA is charged with Criminal Damage and Simple Burglary.