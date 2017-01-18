Local Headlines Top Stories 

Ball Man Arrested on Burglary Charge

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

R.P.S.O. Press Release – On December 27, 2016, deputies responded to the 900 block of Tioga Jr. High Road in reference to a complaint of burglary.   The case was turned over to detectives who developed, Andy Dewayne Brossett, 25, of Ball as a suspect.

Detectives established sufficient probable cause, which lead to warrants being granted for Brossett’s arrest in reference to Simple Burglary.  On January 18th, Detectives located Brossett who was taken into custody without incident.  Brossett was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to the warrant.  Brossett is currently being detained at the Detention Center in lieu of posting a $3,500.00 bond.

You May Also Like

Grant Parish Deputies Arrest Tennessee Woman for Murder

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Grant Parish Deputies Arrest Tennessee Woman for Murder

GAEDA Considers Affordable Housing Business

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on GAEDA Considers Affordable Housing Business

Home on Randolph Blvd Destroyed By Fire

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Home on Randolph Blvd Destroyed By Fire