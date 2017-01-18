Ball Man Arrested on Burglary Charge

R.P.S.O. Press Release – On December 27, 2016, deputies responded to the 900 block of Tioga Jr. High Road in reference to a complaint of burglary. The case was turned over to detectives who developed, Andy Dewayne Brossett, 25, of Ball as a suspect.

Detectives established sufficient probable cause, which lead to warrants being granted for Brossett’s arrest in reference to Simple Burglary. On January 18th, Detectives located Brossett who was taken into custody without incident. Brossett was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to the warrant. Brossett is currently being detained at the Detention Center in lieu of posting a $3,500.00 bond.