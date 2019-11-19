Ball man arrested on battery charge

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office: On November 18th, 2019, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 1700 Block of Birkland Drive, Ball, in reference to a shooting.

According to witnesses the suspect, later identified as 18 year old Cadden Barker, engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim. During the altercation Barker allegedly armed himself with a firearm and shot the victim. Detectives as well as Crime Scene Investigators responded to the residence and initiated an investigation. From their investigation, detectives and deputies were able to develop sufficient probable cause for Barker’s arrest in reference to Aggravated Second Degree Battery.

Barker was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was released after posting a $10,000.00 bond.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.