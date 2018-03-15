Ball Man Arrested for vehicle burglary, unauthorized use of debit cards

Rapides deputies say they’ve solved the fraud on a woman’s financial accounts. Deputies arrested 24-year-old Christopher Michael Smith of Ball for the burglary and unauthorized used of debit cards belonging to a woman whose purse was taken near Spring Hill Road in Ball.

Press Release – On March 7th, 2018, a report of a burglary was taken by Patrol Deputies at the Tioga Substation. According to the victim, her purse was taken out of her vehicle in the area of Spring Hill Road in Ball. The victim later discovered from her bank, 6 fraudulent charges made on her debit cards.

Detectives from the Tioga Sub-station were assigned the case for further investigation. Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify a subject named Christopher Michael Smith, 24 of Ball, as a viable suspect. Evidence gathered during their investigation provided sufficient probable cause to obtain arrest warrants for Smith. On March 9th, 2018, detectives located Smith in the Boney Dr. area of Ball and took Smith into custody without incident.

A search subsequent to arrest was conducted of Smith and numerous debit cards and the driver’s license of the victim were found, still in his pocket. Smith was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he remains at this time, on the warrants as well as a Probation Violation. Bond on the burglary and unauthorized use of access cards has been set at $9,500.00.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests may follow.