Ball Man Arrested for Attempted Carjacking

RPSO – On August 18th, 2018 a complaint of a possible attempted car jacking was reported in the Gayven Drive area of Ball. According to initial reports, the victim stated they were traveling in their vehicle in the neighborhood when an unknown white male began to approach the vehicle.

The victim stated as they slowed down in an attempt to not hit the individual with the vehicle, the suspect then went to the passenger side door and attempted to gain entry into the vehicle by pulling the door handles. Fortunately, the car doors were locked and the victim was able to accelerate the vehicle and leave the area before entry was made into the vehicle.

Detectives from the Tioga Sheriff’s Station were assigned the case and began their investigation. Through their investigation, they were able to identify Joshua Thomas Childrey as a viable suspect. Detectives provided a picture of Childrey to the victim who positively identified the suspect. Through positive ID and statements from the victim, Detectives were able to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Childrey for one count Attempted Carjacking. On August 20th, Detectives, with the assistance of Metro Division deputies, located Childrey at his residence in the 6600 block of US 165 and took him into custody without incident.

Childrey currently remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000.00 bond and a parole violation hold.